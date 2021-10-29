CM reviews progress on ADP schemes

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Thursday that Punjab had set a new record of 96 per cent utilisation of development funds in a period of 10 years.

He said this while presiding over a meeting to review progress on Annual Development Programme (ADP) schemes. Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Planning and Development chairman, secretaries of C&W and finance departments, SMU head and others attended the meeting.

The chief minister asked the departments concerned to early submit PC-I of their schemes according to relevant rules to speed up the development work. He appreciated the fact that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had presented the largest development budget in provincial history as the collective volume of PSDP and annual development programme had reached Rs740 billion. He said that 66 per cent increase had been made in the current year’s development budget.

He further said that the government had started numerous schemes under the ADP valuing Rs560 billion. The chief minister made it clear that delay would not be tolerated as 98 per cent of ADP schemes had already been approved. The Punjab government would collect Rs400 billion revenue in the current financial year from its own resources and it was noteworthy that Rs51 billion had already been collected in a period of three months which was 41 per cent more than the estimated target, he mentioned.

Usman Buzdar said the Punjab government was providing various tax exemptions of more than Rs50 billion to different sectors. He said the government was introducing holistic reforms in the pension system, human resource management and property tax to further streamline the system. Meanwhile, the chief minister congratulated the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish people on the republic day.

In his felicitation message here, the CM said, “Pakistan and Turkey are connected in strong bonds of friendship and brotherhood.” He said that Turkey had always extended full support to Pakistan in an hour of trial adding that Pakistan-Turkey relations had been further expanded in the tenure of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Pakistan was also thankful to Turkey for its principled stance over the core issue of Kashmir, he added.