China submits new climate plan

PARIS: China on Thursday submitted a renewed emissions cutting plan that promised to peak carbon pollution before 2030 but which experts said stopped short of the radical decarbonisation required of the world’s largest polluter.

Beijing’s new submission to the United Nations, just days before the COP26 climate summit, confirmed its goal to achieve carbon neutrality before 2060 and slash its emissions intensity -- the amount of emissions per unit of economic output -- by more than 65 percent. Analysts said these amounted to minor improvements on China’s existing plan and were far from sufficient from the country responsible for more than a quarter of all carbon pollution.