Friday October 29, 2021
Lebanon port blast judge suspends ex-PM summons

By AFP
October 29, 2021

BEIRUT: The judge investigating last year’s deadly Beirut port blast suspended a summons targeting the former Lebanese premier Hassan Diab on Thursday, after Diab filed a lawsuit against him. The judge, Tarek Bitar, has been thwarted at every turn in his probe of the August 4, 2020 explosion that killed more than 200 people and disfigured parts of the capital.