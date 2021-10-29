Lebanon port blast judge suspends ex-PM summons

BEIRUT: The judge investigating last year’s deadly Beirut port blast suspended a summons targeting the former Lebanese premier Hassan Diab on Thursday, after Diab filed a lawsuit against him. The judge, Tarek Bitar, has been thwarted at every turn in his probe of the August 4, 2020 explosion that killed more than 200 people and disfigured parts of the capital.
Riyadh: The coalition backing Yemen’s government said on Thursday it had killed 95 Huthi rebels in air strikes near...
PARIS: China on Thursday submitted a renewed emissions cutting plan that promised to peak carbon pollution before 2030...
JERICHO, Palestinian Territories: Palestinian authorities on Thursday unveiled one of the largest floor mosaics in the...
FRANKFURT: At the side of a railway track on the outskirts of Frankfurt, Cocker Spaniel Monte is enthusiastically...
London: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange remains a suicide risk if extradited to the United States, despite assurances...
Paris: A group of 12 European countries on Thursday urged Israel to scrap plans for the construction of more than...