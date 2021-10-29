Dogs help German rail firm sniff out protected species

FRANKFURT: At the side of a railway track on the outskirts of Frankfurt, Cocker Spaniel Monte is enthusiastically sniffing the ground, his long furry ears flopping around his nose.
When he finds what he is looking for, he obediently stops, sits and is delighted to receive a treat from his trainer. Monte is one of six dogs being trained by German rail company Deutsche Bahn to identify the presence of protected species in potential construction sites.
The dogs "can take us directly to where the animals are" and can work all year round in any weather conditions, says Jens Bergmann, director of infrastructure projects at Deutsche Bahn’s network subsidiary.
