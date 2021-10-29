Capitol riots

WASHINGTON: A "war room" set up in a luxury Washington hotel by advisers of president Donald Trump has become the focus of the congressional investigation into the violent January 6 attack on the US Capitol.
Trump strategist Steve Bannon and legal consultants Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman worked in suites at the Willard Inter Continental across the street from the White House in the days surrounding the attack, in which Trump supporters stormed Congress to halt certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential election victory.
Riyadh: The coalition backing Yemen’s government said on Thursday it had killed 95 Huthi rebels in air strikes near...
PARIS: China on Thursday submitted a renewed emissions cutting plan that promised to peak carbon pollution before 2030...
BEIRUT: The judge investigating last year’s deadly Beirut port blast suspended a summons targeting the former...
JERICHO, Palestinian Territories: Palestinian authorities on Thursday unveiled one of the largest floor mosaics in the...
FRANKFURT: At the side of a railway track on the outskirts of Frankfurt, Cocker Spaniel Monte is enthusiastically...
London: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange remains a suicide risk if extradited to the United States, despite assurances...