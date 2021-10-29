Capitol riots

WASHINGTON: A "war room" set up in a luxury Washington hotel by advisers of president Donald Trump has become the focus of the congressional investigation into the violent January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Trump strategist Steve Bannon and legal consultants Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman worked in suites at the Willard Inter Continental across the street from the White House in the days surrounding the attack, in which Trump supporters stormed Congress to halt certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential election victory.