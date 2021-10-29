Spain to ban ads for sweets targetting kids

Madrid: Spain will ban ads aimed at kids for high-sugar foods and drinks like choclate bars and soda in a bid to slow a growing obesity epidemic, an official said on Thursday.
The ban, which will come into effect in 2022, will target advertisements on television, radio, online outlets and mobile apps peddling content for under 16s, Consumer Affairs Minister Alberto Garzon told reporters. "Minors are vulnerable consumers and it is our duty to protect them from advertising," he said.
