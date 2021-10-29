US reaches $88m settlement with Black victims

Washington: The Justice Department announced an $88 million settlement on Thursday with victims of a self-proclaimed white supremacist who shot dead nine Black parishioners in a historic church in South Carolina in 2015.

The settlement stems from allegations that the FBI was negligent when it failed to prohibit the sale of a gun by a licensed firearms dealer to the shooter, Dylann Roof, the Justice Department said.

Roof, 27, who prosecutors said carried out the shooting to spark a "race war," is facing the death penalty for the massacre at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, one of the oldest African-American churches in the southern United States.