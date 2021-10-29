‘Most buildings lack fire escape, extinguishers in Pakistan’

Most of the building structures, including apartment buildings and houses, in Pakistan lack fire escapes, while fire extinguishers are also not placed at homes to deal with any fire incident, Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) officials said on Wednesday and urged the people to acquire basic firefighting and first aid training to save lives in case of emergency.

“Unlike most of the developed countries, buildings, especially apartment buildings, lack fire escapes while there is no tradition of keeping fire extinguishers at our homes. Our people also lack basic firefighting techniques and first aid training. Pakistan Red Crescent Society is training common people and employees of public and private organizations in dealing with fire and emergencies,” PRCS Sindh secretary Kanwar Waseem told a training workshop at the Karachi Press Club (KPC).

The training workshop, ‘Fire Safety and First Aid’, was organised by the PRCS in collaboration with the health committee of the KPC and it was addressed by trainers from the PRCS, including renowned fire safety expert Tariq Moen, PRCS Training Manager Khurrum Latif, Aftab Madni, KPC Governing Body member Hamid-ur-Rehman and Secretary KPC Health Committee M. Waqar Bhatti.

Over 80 male and female journalists attended the session, which included cameramen, health and crime reporters, who were trained to protect themselves from fire, and save lives through first aid techniques.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the awareness session, Waseem said the PRCS was highly committed to providing basic health and first aid facilities to the maximum people of the country to deal with emergencies; hence, for a series of trainings/workshops were being organised at national and regional levels.

He emphasised that first aid training was very important for media practitioners whether they were in the field or at home. He highlighted the importance of the subject, and said accidents, bomb blasts and other emergencies were frequent, and generally journalists were the first to arrive at the scene after any accident.

Journalists usually covered accidents or crowded events where any untoward incident could be expected at any time like a fire or any other explosion, he added. These awareness sessions contributed imperatively in educating journalists about the basic techniques of first aid, and fire safety, as a result of which they could save many lives while protecting their own lives, he added.

The PRCS Sindh secretary also urged the journalists to join hands with the Pakistan Red Crescent and voluntarily serve to alleviate the sufferings of the weaker segment of the society.