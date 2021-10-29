Sindh’s education boards to get Rs500 million to meet expenses

Sindh’s minister for universities & examination boards has forwarded a summary to the finance department for releasing Rs500 million to the education boards of the province in order to help them meet their recurring expenditures.

A statement issued on Thursday quoted Muhammad Ismail Rahoo as saying that the financial grant of Rs500 million would soon be released to the education boards of the province. He said that during last year the Sindh government had released Rs1.06 billion to the education boards of the province, while the remaining Rs1.5 billion would also be disbursed soon.

The minister said the issue of non-payment of salaries to the staff of the educational boards would also be resolved soon. He said the Sindh government desired that the salary crisis being faced by the examination boards was resolved at the earliest.

He also said the results of the Higher Secondary School Certificate annual examinations would be announced soon. He added that the frequent postponement of the board exams due to the pandemic was one of the reasons behind the delay in the announcement of the results.