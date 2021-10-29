‘21 per cent children in Karachi have stomach worms’

Around 21 per cent of children upto 14 years of age are estimated to have worms in their intestines in Karachi, health officials and experts said on Thursday and urged parents to get their children have medicine which would rid their children of intestinal worms and help them grow both mentally and physically.

“The prevalence of soil-transmitted helminths (STH) is intestinal worms infecting humans, especially children. Around 20.8 per cent children have been found to be infected with stomach worms, which are hampering their physical and mental growth. We urge parents to get their children chew one tablet of the medicine to be provided during a five-day de-worming campaign in Karachi starting on November 1, 2021,” Karachi health director Dr Akram Sultan told a news conference at the Karachi Press Club (KPC).

Accompanied by Dr Noor Muhammad Shah, deputy director general (Non-Communicable Diseases) Sindh, Qadeer Baig, director Pakistan De-worming Initiative, Anila Shafa, Dr Abrar Kazmi and Dr Ubaid-ur-Rehman, he said that during the campaign that would last till November 5, around 4.2 million children would be given one tablet of de-worming medicine, which was capable of getting the children rid of stomach worms within two hours.

“This de-worming campaign is being launched in all the seven districts of Karachi following a successful de-worming exercise in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other parts of the country. The prevalence of stomach worms is very high in Karachi, so there is a need to give the de-worming medicine to all the children between 5 and 14 years of age in the city.”

The health official maintained that around 10,500 health workers would be taking part in the exercise, who had been extensively trained in this regard. He added that all the children enrolled in classes 1-10 and out-of-school children aged 5-14 years would be approached during the drive.

“Intestinal worm infection is a serious public health issue that may eventually lead to malnutrition in the child, impair growth and lead to issues such as anaemia, loss of appetite, weakness, nausea, recurrent tummy pain, diarrhoea and vomiting. Studies show that it can also cause cognitive issues in kids,” he said and urged the parents to get their children have the medicine, which have been acquired from the World Health Organisation.

“These intestinal worms, including hookworms and roundworms are a major cause of anaemia (lack of blood) as well as of mental and physical retardation in children due to malnutrition,” he added.

Qadeer Baig, director of Pakistan De-worming Program, claimed that intestinal worm infection was a serious issue and according to a study conducted by Interactive Research & Development (IRD), the prevalence of soil-transmitted helminths (STH) was as high as 56 per cent in Rawalpindi and around 37 per cent in Gujrat.

He added that the overall prevalence of stomach worms was between 22 and 24 per cent in the country. “STH infections or intestinal worms pose a serious threat to long-term health, education and productivity of Pakistan’s children and therefore require immediate attention. Annual mass de-worming is very important for our children, as it will help to improve their physical and cognitive growth, enhance school participation and ultimately long-term well being,” Baig added.

He maintained that as per some studies, there were only 10 per cent children enrolled at public schools, 40 per cent children were studying at private schools, while remaining 50 per cent of children were either studying at madrasas or were out of school in Karachi. He said that in order to reach out to these children, the campaign would be conducted at public health facilities for two weeks.

The IRD official noted that India launched a de-worming campaign a few years back and now the prevalence of the STH was below five per cent in most of the Indian territory. He added that at the moment 98 countries were conducting such campaigns to rid their children of parasites.

Dr Noor Muhammad Shah said three types of worms -- roundworms, whipworms and hookworms – infect children through contact with their eggs or larvae found in the soil and dirt. “Hookworms are the most lethal parasite as they deprive children of blood by attaching themselves to the intestines of the children and sucking blood. In order to get rid of them, parents should give the chewable tablet of Mebendazole 500mg, which gets the children rid of worms in just two hours. There are extremely low side effects of this trusted and DRAP-approved medicine.”