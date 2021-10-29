DC says Nasla Tower taken over by district administration

The deputy commissioner of District East on Thursday announced that the district administration had taken over the control of the Nasla Tower set to be demolished on orders of the Supreme Court (SC).

Meanwhile, the residents of the tower demanded of the apex court to ensure that they were compensated for their losses. The Nasla Tower management committee’s Muhammad Ali said they were ready to vacate the building but nothing had been decided regarding the mechanism of compensation for them.

He maintained that the building would be completely vacated by Sunday. Another resident, Shaheen, said they were still present inside the building and packing up. In June, the Supreme Court had ordered the tower’s demolition over its illegal construction on the service road, telling the builders to refund the registered buyers of the residential and commercial units within three months.

District East Deputy Commissioner Asif Jan Siddiqi said the administration had taken control of the Nasla Tower last night after the deadline to vacate the illegally-constructed building had expired.

He added that the Karachi commissioner had sought bids via advertisements to have the building demolished. The Nasla Tower management said that residents of over 20 flats had shifted to other places till last night, however, some of the residents could not find places to rent and eight flat owners who lived abroad could not be contacted.

The management urged the authorities to provide more time so that those living abroad could shift their belongings in their flats elsewhere. On October 25, the SC directed the authorities to demolish the Nasla Tower through a controlled implosion within a week.

In its detailed verdict, the apex court ordered the use of latest technology to demolish the high-rise building on Sharea Faisal through controlled blasting. The modern detonation procedure, which is being used in India and all over the world, should be adopted to raze the Nasla Tower, directed the SC.