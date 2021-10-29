Armed agitation should not be allowed against state, says Kaira

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) central leader and former federal information minister Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that no one be should allowed to stage an armed protest against the state.

Talking to media persons at the Karachi Press Club on Thursday, the senior PPP leader discussed the current law and order situation in the country owing to the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s (TLP) protests and said the use of religion as a weapon had always led to worsening of situation.

Kaira was of the view that staging a peaceful protest was the right of everyone but armed agitation could not be allowed against the state. He said that due to sensitivity involved in religious matters, the governments were always fearful when they had to deal with religious issues.

It was unfortunate that the present federal government first signed an agreement with the TLP leadership and later could not honour that accord, Kaira remarked, adding that this all proved the incompetence of the federal government as it made those promises in the agreement, which it could not keep.

To a question, the former information minister said political parties in the country had weakened. He stated that there was no genuine political dispute behind the current change of the government in Balochistan and only vested interests had brought about that change.

Every political force in the country should stand united on the single page of the Constitution of Pakistan, Kaira asserted. He said the present government could be sent packing if all the opposition political parties in the country stood united for the cause. He recalled that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was established to get rid of the present federal government but the PPP was compelled to leave the alliance after absurd allegations were levelled against it.