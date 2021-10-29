24pc people in Sindh fully vaccinated against Covid-19, CS told

Up to 24 per cent of the people in Sindh have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, while 40 per cent of the population of the province has been administered only the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The information was disclosed to the participants of a top-level meeting held at the Sindh Secretariat on Thursday, with Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah in chair. The officials of the health department who attended the meeting briefed the CS about the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination campaign in the province, especially the coronavirus inoculation drive being conducted at schools and colleges.

The meeting was briefed that 13,759,000 people in Sindh have been administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while 8,210,000 people in the province have been fully vaccinated against the lethal coronavirus infection.

Officials of the school education department told the meeting that 132,000 school students in Sindh have been administered the Covid-19 vaccine. College Education Secretary Khalid Hyder Shah said that 65,000 college students in the province have been administered the coronavirus vaccine.

The deputy commissioners posted in different districts of Sindh advised the education department to ensure the attendance of students in schools and colleges to inoculate them against Covid-19.

The CS said that privately run educational institutions should also be asked to ensure the immunisation of their students against the coronavirus infection. He asked the DCs to ensure that the targets of the vaccination campaign are fully met in Sindh.

He said that a door-to-door immunisation campaign should be launched in order to compulsorily meet the inoculation targets in the province against the deadly disease.

Flour prices

The meeting was also briefed about the wheat flour prices in the markets of Sindh. The CS said the provincial government had fixed the ex-mill price of wheat flour at Rs54 a kilogramme, while its retail price was Rs55 per kg.

He asked all the divisional commissioners and DCs to ensure the availability of wheat flour in the markets of Sindh at the government’s fixed price. He said wheat stock had been provided to all the flour mills in the province, so it was now mandatory to control the retail price of flour. He also asked the commissioners to set up stalls across the province for selling wheat flour at the government’s rates.