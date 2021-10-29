PM convenes NSC meeting today: Dialogue only when sit-in ends, says govt

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) today (Friday) to discuss the ongoing situation in the country pertaining to the protests launched by the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

The news was confirmed by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry. "In view of the situation arising because of the illegal activities of the proscribed organisation, Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a meeting of the National Security Committee. Other issues related to national security will also be considered in this meeting," Fawad wrote on Twitter.

In another tweet, he said the government had made it clear that no talks can take place unless the people of the banned party clear the streets and criminals who martyred the police are handed over to the institutions. “Patriot people should disassociate themselves from this protest, return to their homes and not become part of terrorism against the state,” he maintained.

He also tweeted that there was a difference between the protest of political parties and banned outfits. "Peshkash Party, PML-N and PTI ran political movements and these were not armed ones. It is unfortunate that half-baked intellectuals consider the issue of banned party a political matter," he said.

Protests by members of the banned TLP continued on seventh consecutive day on Thursday with protesters camping out in Kamoke since Wednesday night.

The activists of the proscribed organisation marching towards Islamabad have set up camp on the Kamoke portion of the GT Road, while they make preparations to move ahead in their march. Business centres in the city and on GT Road are closed and so are the shops and restaurants on the highway.

Public and private educational institutions located on GT Road and its adjoining areas have also been closed and internet services in Kamoke have been suspended.

A trench has been dug by the government on GT Road near Chenab Bridge and containers have also been placed, while the road from Wazirabad to Sialkot has been excavated and the land route between the two cities has been cut off to block the protesters from moving forward. According to media reports, Rangers have taken control of Chenab River.

Repair work on the ditches dug on the Sadhoke stretch of the road, meanwhile, could not be started. Security has been tightened in Rawalpindi and Murree Road is completely closed for traffic, while the Rawalpindi Metrobus service is closed till further notice. The entry and exit routes of Rawalpindi have been sealed.

The Ministry of Interior is in talks with the proscribed organisation, including its leader Saad Rizvi, who is currently imprisoned. A spokesperson for the proscribed organisation said that Allama Ghulam Abbas Faizi and Mufti Umair Al-Azhari are also part of the delegation negotiating with the government. The spokesman further said that the proscribed organisation stands by its demands that it will present before the government during the talks.

"Our only demand from day one is the removal of the French ambassador," said the spokesman. The TLP is also demanding release of its leader Saad Rizvi. Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said during an appearance on Geo News programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath that the state tried to persuade the banned TLP through dialogue for a long time, but the group resorted to violence. He said there was evidence that the TLP was receiving external support. The decisions by the government have been taken in consultation with military.

Meanwhile, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said while speaking during Geo News programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath" that owing to the ongoing situation and protests in the country, the "ambassador of France got scared and fled the country."

"You are our brothers, so we don't want to fight with you. Your loss is the government's loss. But we would not allow Pakistan's loss at any cost," the minister said while addressing protesters, adding that since Pakistan is an atomic power and the biggest representative of Islam in the world, "some powers are trying to weaken the country."

"When the French ambassador is not present in the country, and the government has submitted a resolution in the National Assembly regarding blasphemy laws, then why are you marching towards Islamabad?" he asked the proscribed organisation.

"If you continue to march (towards Islamabad) despite the government trying to hold talks, then you will be stopped," the minister told the TLP. "The state will not allow anyone to challenge its writ, therefore, I would request this proscribed organisation to return home," he said.

He said that despite the government's attempts to negotiate with the TLP, there has so far been no progress. "Talks would be held again with the leadership of the proscribed organisation on Friday and Saturday," the minister said, adding that he also had a word with Saad Rizvi, who is currently in jail. Answering a question regarding entering into an agreement with the proscribed organisation, Sheikh Rashid said that he took the step after seeking approval of the prime minister.