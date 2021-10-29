End encroachments from streets in Karachi: SC

KARACHI: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday ordered that encroachments even in the streets of the port city should be removed.

The court observed that unauthorised buildings would not be allowed to be constructed and Tejori Heights would also have the same fate as of Nasla Tower. Hearing a petition against the construction of Tejori Heights over Railways land, the SC’s three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, observed that land documents had been manipulated for construction of multistory building, Tejori Height, over the Railways land in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area and directed the builder’s counsel to seek instruction with regard to demolition of the building structure. He said that the land documents had been manipulated for raising multistory building.

Another member of the bench Justice Ijazul Hasan observed that the owner of building could not prove his ownership with his documents. The court directed the counsel of the Tejori Height to seek instructions from his client to apprise as to whether he would himself demolish the structure of the building or the court should pass directions for its demolition.

The counsel for the Tejori Height, Mian Raza Rabbani, submitted that the building had not been constructed completely contending that his client had power of attorney of the land in question.

The court observed that the Tejori Height owner had the power of attorney on survey number 190 and he could not claim ownership of survey number 188 on the basis of survey number 190 ownership.

The court observed that the building had been constructed on land through manipulated documents and directed the counsel to seek instructions from his client with regard to the demolition of Tejori Height. It is pertinent to mention here that the court had already ordered the Karachi commissioner to take over the Tejori Heights and seize the property till further orders.