Ministry faces contrary opinions over EVs, solar energy

Islamabad: The climate change ministry feels perplexed due to contrary opinions of the ministry of energy over the issues of electric vehicles (EVs) and solar energy.

An official of the climate change ministry informed that when they ask the ministry of energy to play its due role in promoting electric vehicles then it maintains that this is not a good idea at the moment because they are already finding it hard to provide electricity to all the consumers in the country.

He said on the other hand when they ask the ministry of energy to extend its help for the promotion of renewable energy then it makes the argument that they have already surplus electricity so if other sources would be used then a major portion of electricity being produced by it would be wasted.

“We are quite confused at the moment because the government wants to promote the use of electric vehicles and renewable energy to improve the natural environment and combat negative impacts of climate change,” he said.

He said Pakistan has informed the international community that it is working on a plan to ensure that by 2030 at least 30 percent of the vehicles used in the country would be electronic.

“We have also assured the world that Pakistan would become the best example in green energy revolution as it is well on track to meet the renewable energy targets by 2030 and will raise it to 60 percent through renewable resources,” he said.