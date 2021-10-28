Five days training workshop of Shelter home staff kicks off

Islamabad: Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) on Tuesday inaugurated a 5-day training workshop of its staff serving in Panagahs (Shelter homes) and 'Ehsaas Koye Bhooka Na Soye' (EKBNS) (No one should go to bed Hungry) initiates.

Organised in collaboration with Serena Hotels, the workshop is aimed at enhancing the professional capabilities of the staff, besides providing solace to the visitors of shelter home and further improving quality of EKBNS.

On the very first day, various experts in their lectures shared their experiences about adopting measures to better serve the inmates of shelter homes and serving EKBNS beneficiaries in a better way.

Managing Director PBM Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Serena Hotel Aziz Polani attended the inaugural day of the training workshop.

Speaking on the occasion, Malik Zaheer Abbas hoped that it would definitely help improving professional expertise of the staff. He said Prime Minister had already issued directives to provide optimum facilities to labours, daily wagers and other visitors of shelter homes.

The training of the staff was need of the hour. He directed the staff to deal the visitors shelter homes with respect as they were the guests of PBM. The PBM is running some 25 shelter homes and each shelter accommodates over 100 needy persons. Also over 400 needy persons were being provided free breakfast and dinner in shelter homes.