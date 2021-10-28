Sarwar hopeful of extension in GPS Plus status

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has hoped that Pakistan will be granted extension in GSP-Plus status by the European Union and the country will also get this status for another 10 years.

He was speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry. LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice-President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice-President Haris Ateeq also spoke on the occasion while former presidents and the LCCI Executive Committee members were also present on the occasion.

The governor said during his visit to Europe, he held meetings with more than 30 members of the European Parliament, including four vice-presidents, adding that his meetings remained successful in all respects.

He was confident that despite all conspiracies of India, Pakistan would get GSP-Plus status for another 10 years. It will provide financial benefits of more than USD 4 billion to Pakistan annually. He said so far the GSP-Plus status had benefited Pakistan economy of USD 20 billion. He said that Pakistan would also win the case of Pakistani Basmati Rice Trade Mark.

The Punjab governor said that during his visit to Europe, everyone appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan peace process. He said that Pakistan was playing a positive role in establishing peace in the world, including Afghanistan.

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir appreciated the efforts of the Punjab governor for GSP-Plus status to Pakistan. Because of concessions in duty under GSP-Plus, Pakistan’s exports to EU countries have reached USD 8.8 billion which is 32 percent of Pakistan’s total exports.

He said that Islamophobia was spreading very fast in the Western countries. Everyone will have to play his/her role in countering it. It is the need of the hour to highlight soft image of the country at the global level, he said.

Mian Nauman Kabir said that the importance of SME sector in Pakistan’s economy could be gauged from the fact that this sector accounted for 40 percent of the GDP. This sector also needs support of the government to benefit from GSP-Plus Status. Later, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar along with LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Vice President Haris Ateeq and Executive Committee members inaugurated the NADRA e-facilitation at LCCI.