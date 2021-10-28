Private schools resent introduction of new curriculum

PESHAWAR: All Pakistan Private Schools Association on Wednesday asked the federal government to take them into confidence before introducing the single national curriculum.

Speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club, the central president of the association, Mirza Kashif and presidents of APSA Islamabad, Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Azad Kashmir said that the entire nation was deceived in the name of a single national curriculum. They said though education was a provincial subject, the federal government was interfering in it.