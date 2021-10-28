Mushtaq takes oath as JI KP head

PESHAWAR: Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan Wednesday took oath as provincial president of Jamaat-e-Islami after his election in the capacity for the third consecutive time.
The oath was taken at a meeting of the provincial office-bearers of the party. The meeting was attended by general secretary of the party, Abdul Wasi, vice-presidents Noorul Haq, Inayatullah Khan and others.
The meeting also discussed preparation for the local government elections. Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said that the JI would participate in the elections under its own symbol and flag. He urged the party leaders to make full preparations for the local government elections.
