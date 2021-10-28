DIG visits martyred cop’s family

BANNU: Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Bannu Range Sajid Ali Khan on Wednesday visited the residence of a martyred cop to offer condolences to his family.

Unidentified armed men had killed the constable identified as Ehsanullah Khan in the limits of the Cantonment Police Station the other day. The DIG extended sympathy to the family of the cop and offered fateha for the departed soul. Speaking on the occasion, DIG Sajid Ali Khan vowed that the perpetrators behind the killing could be brought to justice at any cost.

He promised that the police force would extend the Shaheed package to the family of the deceased.