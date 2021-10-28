Pasban activists protest price hike

PESHAWAR: Pasban activists on Wednesday staged a demonstration to protest against the price-hike and rising unemployment rate in the country.

Led by Pasban provincial president Ajab Khan Jadoon, the protesters while carrying banners and placards chanted slogans outside the Peshawar Press Club and urged the government to take practical steps to overcome the crisis. The speakers deplored that the increasing prices of daily-use commodities had made life miserable for the underprivileged but the rulers were least interested in solving people’s problems.

The unemployment, they said, added to the miseries of the poor. They warned to expand their protest if the prices of daily use items were not controlled.