Swat varsity VC sent on forced leave

PESHAWAR: University of Swat Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mohammad Aimal Khan has been sent on forced leave again till the completion of his tenure in December this year.

A formal notification to this effect was issued on Wednesday.

Dr Aimal had been sent on forced leave a few months ago for his reported inefficient performance and alleged irregularities in the university but he had moved court and won relief.

The notification issued on Wednesday stated: “The governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa/chancellor has been pleased to send the vice-chancellor, University of Swat, on forced leave for the remaining period of his tenure i.e. 18-12-2021 with immediate effect.”