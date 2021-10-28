Residents seek civic facilities as CM due in Torghar today

MANSEHRA: People of Torghar district on Wednesday took to the streets to demand health, education and road infrastructure as Chief Minister Mahmood Khan is due to address a public meeting in the district headquarters Judbah today (Thursday).

“A decade has passed since the government changed our tribal status to a settled district but we are still without health and education facilities,” Taimurullah Khan, a local elder, told the protest gathering.

The rallies, which were taken out from different parts of the district, assembled at Judbah.

The speakers demanded the resumption of the construction work of the district health quarters hospital.

“We are still without health facilities as work on DHQ hospital, which was suspended one year ago, could be resumed yet,” Taimurullah said.

Another resident, Hafeez Khan, said that it was unfortunate that Torghar, which had been given the status of a settled district in 2011, was still facing unavailability of colleges and higher secondary schools for boys and girls.