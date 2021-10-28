TLP blames govt for reneging on ‘promise’

ISLAMABAD: The proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) said in reaction to Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry’s presser that facts must be recognised as the TLP is showing patience even after picking up bodies.
A spokesman for the TLP said in a statement that the TLP is a registered political party with the ECP, and it doesn’t believe in ‘underground’ struggle. He alleged that the government reneged from its promise of taking the matter of French ambassador’s expulsion to the Parliament, and instead adopted the path of violence.
The spokesman blamed the government for creating difficulties for the people by placing containers on roads and digging trenches. He said the TLP is a religious party with third biggest political force in Punjab. He alleged that militants are those who staged a sit-in in Islamabad for 126 days and attacked the PTV and Parliament buildings.
