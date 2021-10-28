Families scuffle after court allows girl to go with husband

LAHORE:Family members of a love couple got into an altercation after the Lahore High Court allowed the girl to go with her husband here on Wednesday.
The police sent the girl away with her husband. The girl, Iqra, appeared in the Lahore High Court with her husband and recorded her statement that she is sane and mature. She married of her choice and wanted to go with her husband. The court allowed the girl to go with her husband on her statement. When the girl came out of the courtroom with her husband, her mother tried to take her with her which caused a commotion. Their families also became entangled with each other and High Court security personnel rushed to the spot and dispersed the rioters. The girl and her husband were later safely set off from the Lahore High Court.
