Thursday October 28, 2021
World

UK cop who killed Everard appeals life sentence

By AFP
October 28, 2021

London: The British policeman guilty of murdering Londoner Sarah Everard in a crime that rocked the country appealed on Wednesday against his whole-life sentence.

"An application for permission to mount an appeal against sentence has been lodged," said a Court of Appeal official. Wayne Couzens, 48, used his police ID card to arrest the 33-year-old as she walked home in south London on the evening of March 3.