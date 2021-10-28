UK cop who killed Everard appeals life sentence

London: The British policeman guilty of murdering Londoner Sarah Everard in a crime that rocked the country appealed on Wednesday against his whole-life sentence.
"An application for permission to mount an appeal against sentence has been lodged," said a Court of Appeal official. Wayne Couzens, 48, used his police ID card to arrest the 33-year-old as she walked home in south London on the evening of March 3.
Khartoum: Sudanese security forces launched sweeping arrests of anti-coup protesters on Wednesday, tightening the...
Cambridge: A Cambridge University college will hand over to Nigeria an African bronze looted over a century ago, in...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel advanced plans for building more than 3,000 illegal Jewish settler homes in the occupied West...
Washington: NASA is teaming up with SpaceX once more to send four astronauts to the International Space Station on...
Luxembourg: The EU’s top court on Wednesday ordered Poland to pay one million euros a day for not suspending a...
Washington: The United States on Wednesday announced its first passport with "X" for gender, a landmark step for...