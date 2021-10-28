PA’s standing committee calls for efforts to recruit more women in police force

The Standing Committee of the Sindh Assembly on Home Department has asked the Sindh police to conduct special seminars to encourage recruitment of eligible women in the police force both from the urban and rural areas of the province.
MPA of ruling Pakistan Peoples Party Faryal Talpur chaired the standing committee meeting held at the Sindh Assembly on Wednesday. She stressed the need for recruiting policewomen in the province on meritorious grounds. She said the recruitment of eligible female police personnel would go a long way in doing effective investigation of the criminal cases involving rape charges.
The standing committee chairperson asked the police authorities to take stern action against police personnel and other criminals involved in the sale of narcotics, Gutka, Mawa, and other such contraband. She called for improved liaison among the police, judiciary and civil society to ensure that criminals involved in heinous crimes were not acquitted.
