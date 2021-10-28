CM orders initiation of tender process for 13 new Karachi schemes

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday reviewed 19 schemes of the city under the Karachi Annual Mega Development Programme worth Rs14.67 billion. The schemes reviewed by the CM included six ongoing schemes worth Rs7.1 billion and 13 new schemes worth Rs7.57 billion.

Shah directed Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab to personally monitor the execution and quality of the development work. The CM also directed Wahab to beautify the entry and exit points of Karachi and remove encroachments from the Sohrab Goth area.

Ongoing schemes

Issuing directives for the beautification of Submarine Chowrangi, the CM told the KMC administrator that it was an important underpass located in the centre of the Clifton and Defence areas and so it should wear a good look.

The CM was told that a scheme of building a U-turn under the Natha Khan Bridge on Sharea Faisal had been launched for Rs214.466 million. The scheme has been 70 per cent completed and the remaining work is in progress.

The scheme of the reconstruction of 12000 Road was worth Rs2 billion and it had been 50 per cent completed, the meeting was told. The CM directed the local government secretary to visit the site of the work and report to him about its pace and quality.

Shah was told that work on a Rs198.8 million scheme for the construction of a storm water drain from Star gate to Chakora Nullah had been 85 per cent completed but it could not be connected to the nullah because the housing society of the Civil Aviation Authority had refused to issue a no-objection certificate.

The CM said that it was an important scheme to dispose of rainwater, and directed the local government secretary to talk to the relevant authorities to resolve the issue. The meeting was informed that work on the construction of a road from Gulbai to Y-junction worth Rs1.4122 billion had been 88 per cent completed.

Another scheme which came under discussion was reconstruction of various roads and allied works in the SITE area for Rs1 billion. The local government secretary told the CM that he had personally inspected the ongoing work and found a dire requirement of construction of storm water drains and sewerage system along some of the roads. The CM directed the project director to include storm water schemes in the main scheme and start work on them.

New schemes

The meeting discussed 13 new schemes in the city worth Rs7.5 billion. They included construction of Shahrah-e-Noor Jehan from the Abdullah College to Qalandria Chowk for Rs1.1 billion, road and storm water drain from Sher Shah Chowk to Mirza Adam Khan Road for Rs370 million, road from Gulberg Chowrangi to UBL Complex for Rs450 million, construction of Rafiqi Shaheed Road for Rs200 million, construction of major roads from Razzakabad to Sheedi Goth for Rs200 million, construction of surrounding roads of the Civil Hospital for Rs261 million, construction of Chakiwara, Mehrab Khan, and Tannery roads with a storm water drain in Lyari for Rs995.461 million, construction of linking roads of the Lyari Expressway for Rs200 million, construction of a flyover at Jauhar Chowrangi for Rs1.6 billion, rehabilitation of major storm water drains of the city for Rs1 billion, replacement of water supply and sewerage system with installation of pumping stations for Rs800 million, construction of a public park in District Central for Rs250 million and construction of a civic centre and auditorium in Chakiwara for Rs150 million.

The CM directed Project Director Najeeb Ahmed to initiate the tender process of the new schemes so that work on them could be started.