PML-N protests hike in petroleum, electricity prices

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Tuesday organised a protest rally outside the Punjab Assembly against inflation, price-hike in essential commodities and rise in prices of petroleum and electricity.

A large number of members of the Punjab Assembly, PML-N ticket holders and workers participated in the protest. They chanted slogans against inflation, price-hike and ‘incompetence’ of the government during the protest. Due to the protest, a traffic jam was witnessed on The Mall and the adjoining arteries where traffic remained at a standstill for hours.

The protest was staged outside Duty Free Shop at the back of Punjab Assembly in which hundreds of people participated. PML-N Punjab Information Secretary Azma Bukhari, MPA Hina Parvez Butt, Sumeera Komal, Sumbal Malik, Tariq Gul, Mirza Javed and others participated in the protest. Participants chanted slogans against the government and inflation. Talking to the media on the occasion, Azma Bukhari said that inflation has broken the back of the common man and the rulers were reporting all was well.