PTI govt has broken all records of inflation, price hike: Sherry

ISLAMABAD: Vice President Pakistan People’s Party Senator Sherry Rehman said it comes as no surprise that the government has broken a 70-year record of inflation over the past 3 years.

“Prices of staple food items like poultry, sugar, ghee and flour have broken all records while the government has given no explanations and nor has it shared any exit strategy,” she said while expressing her concerns on the record-breaking inflation in Pakistan.

Senator Sherry Rehman said between October 2018 to 2021, petrol prices increased by 49% while electricity rates have gone up by 57% while urban food inflation is in double digits for the last two years at least.

The PPP Vice President questioned that prices of ghee, sugar and 20kg bag of flour over the last three years has been increased by 108%, 83% and 52%, respectively. “Is this the Tabdeeli (change) that was promised,” she said.

She said food prices will further go up when the rate of petroleum products will increase. Even though petrol is at Rs137.79, there’s news that petrol prices are expected to increase further by Rs7 from November 1.

On the other hand, she said the rupee is at all-time low as the US dollar has hit a rate of Rs175 at the interbank but Governor State Bank is telling us that a weaker rupee results in higher remittances.

Senator said after all the bulldozing of bills, it is unfortunate that Pakistan remains on the FATF grey list and despite all economic woes, the government seems least interested in fixing pressing issues as it is busy in vile campaigns against opposition members, female journalists or busy in extending PEMRA’s powers who is acting like Pakistan’s vice and virtue police. “This government is attempting to shroud what is left of our once vibrant cultural expression, in a dark veil of insidious rules that will stifle creative pluralism on television,” she added.

“The government is in deep slumber while the opposition and civilians are protesting for change and relief. It needs to realize that they cannot play the blame game forever as blaming others for inaction to mask their own incompetence is not a policy and now people are getting tired of their theatrics.”