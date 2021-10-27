Govt to announce package for low-income people, says Buzdar

FAISALABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the government will soon announce a package to provide relief to low-income citizens.

He was addressing a press conference during his visit here on Tuesday. State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, Parliamentary Committee on Revenue Chairman Faizullah Kamuka, provincial ministers Mian Khayal Ahmed Kastro, Hafiz Muhammad Mumtaz and other parliamentarians were also present. The chief minister said that to control inflation and for better administration, large districts would be further divided into tehsils and districts starting from Lahore. He said that corona had destroyed economies all over the world. The chief minister said that public transport system would be introduced in Faisalabad soon to solve traffic problems. He said that a 100km long ring road would also be constructed in this regard. The CM said that when the PTI came into power, treasury was empty but in this financial year, the Punjab government had given the largest development budget in the history of the province. He informed that the new Local Bodies Act would soon be passed by the cabinet and after which local body elections would be held.

Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar has said that the government is strong and there is no threat to it. Usman Buzdar said this while monitoring the corona vaccination campaign on his second day visit to Multan here on Tuesday. The CM visited the corona vaccination centre at Tank Chowk near Multan International Airport and reviewed corona vaccination arrangements. He talked with the women citizens who had visited eth centre for vaccination and asked about the vaccination facilities.

Talking to journalists outside the vaccination centre, CM Buzdar announced to fill 70,000 vacancies in other departments, including education and health. The chief minister said that opposition should not upset as the government would complete five years in any case. He claimed that the government was strong and there was no threat to it.

Usman Buzdar said that the government had planned to provide 70,000 immediate jobs to end unemployment in the country. The government would take action on the complaints regarding police performance, he added. Pakistan had adopted the best strategy to deal with the corona pandemic, he maintained.

Corona vaccination was the only way to prevent the pandemic, he told. He said the Punjab government had launched a door-to-door campaign for corona vaccination. The target for daily corona vaccination was one million people, he told.

The chief minister said that they had achieved 54pc vaccination target in Multan district and the whole population would be vaccinated by December. The CM announced that he would soon visit Bahawalpur and Multan in details to review the performance of the sub-secretariat. Action would be taken against the officials for corruption and abuse of power, he warned.

The South Punjab Secretariat would be fully empowered, adding that all departments would be shifted to the South Punjab Secretariat in phases. Earlier, Usman Buzdar spent a day in Khanewal and Vehari districts to monitor vaccination campaign besides inaugurating door-to-door corona vaccination campaigns.