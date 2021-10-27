Govt to launch Islamic-denominated Sukuk Bond

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance has moved a summary before the federal cabinet, which will meet today (Wednesday), for seeking approval for launching an asset-backed Islamic-denominated Sukuk Bond in order to fetch $1 billion.

Top official sources confirmed to The News on Tuesday that the government had selected one of Motorway (M-2) portions as an asset back guarantee for launching a $1 billion Islamic-denominated Sukuk Bond probably next month for shoring up foreign exchange reserves and meet the budgetary requirements with the help of equivalent rupee components. The government will have to establish one Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for the launching of the Sukuk Bond. The Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) has already cleared the tabled summary of the Ministry of Finance for seeking approval for the promulgation of Presidential Ordinance to replace the natural person with institutions as trustee for moving ahead with the launch of this international bond.

“The federal cabinet’s approval will be sought for the establishment of SPV and bringing changes in the trustee for making institutions as guarantor instead of alive natural for paying back $1 billion amount generated through launching of Sukuk Bond,” official sources confirmed while talking to The News here on Tuesday. The government, through official summary, will also seek certain tax exemptions for the launching of the Sukuk Bond.

Pakistan has always adopted the Malaysian model for launching its international bonds as it is linked with the US treasury over LIBOR (London Inter-Bank Offered Rates) for providing mark-up to investors. In the Dubai model, the construction index is developed where the mark up is linked with an increase or decrease into the construction index of any asset.

Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves stood at $24.327 billion till October 15, 2021. The break-up of the foreign reserves position showed that foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at $17.492 billion and net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were $6.835 billion.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) conceded that during the week ended on 15-October 2021, the SBP reserves decreased by $ 1.646 billion to $17.492 billion mainly due to external debt repayment that included repayment of $1 billion against Pakistan International Sukuk.

Official estimates show that Pakistan’s gross external sector requirements stood at $21 billion on account of $14 billion debt repayments to multilateral and bilateral creditors and another $7 billion on account of the current account deficit. Out of $14 billion debt repayments, there is a component of $9 billion where a rollover of external debt is expected. China’s Safe Deposits of $4 billion will be rolled over as Islamabad had to make formal requests to the Chinese side. There are another $3 billion commercial loans from Chinese banks and rollover will be sought. Another $2 billion rollovers from other commercial banks will also be sought. Now the government would have to generate $5 billion for repayment of external debt and maturity of the international bonds.

This scribe made efforts but no one was available for offering official comments on behalf of the Ministry of Finance.