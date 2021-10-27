Gang involved in looting tourists in Swat busted

MINGORA: The police busted the members of the gang, which was involved in looting tourists at different places in Swat valley, officials said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference here Superintendent of Police (SP), Swat, Shah Hassan, SP, Upper Swat, Darwesh Khan and SP, Investigation, Nazir Khan said the police recovered an amount of Rs40 million, four mobile phones, a Suzuki motor car, two pistols, a pocket phone, army cap and other equipment from them.

The arrested accused were identified as Siraj, Ikram, Asadullah, Kashif and Ali Rahman, four of them residents of Peshawar.

Terming the arrest of the members of the gang a huge success, the officials said the robbers had looted tourists at Qandeel area of Madyan and Ghalegay on August 8, 2021.

“The police also used modern scientific methods to apprehend the criminals,” said Nazir Khan, SP investigation. He maintained that Swat was a peaceful area and no one would be allowed to sabotage the peace of the region.

“Around three million tourists visited the upper parts of Swat district, including Kalam, Malam Jabba, Mahodhand, and the adjacent areas this year. We have a special force to provide security to the tourists,” said Darwesh khan, SP Upper Swat. He added that the police were also looking for some other persons who had facilitated the criminals.

“The law and order situation is ideal in Swat valley, and all tourists can come in winter to enjoy the scenic valleys and snow filled peaks in Swat valley,” said Shah Hassan, SP Lower Swat, adding, Swat is a paradise on earth and the police would provide every comfort and security to the visiting tourists.