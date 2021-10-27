Workshop on tax collection mechanism held

HARIPUR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority KPRA has here on Tuesday organised a daylong workshop for the officials of Tehsil Municipal Administrations of Hazara division.
The KPRA and GIZ jointly organised the event where the officials belonging to the taxation department of all the TMAs of Hazara were in attendance.
The facilitators, including Deputy Collector Sana Imtiaz and Waqar Khan, Assistant Collector North, and Jawad Kiyani, Facilitation Officer KPRA, briefed the participants about the sales tax and withholding tax in line with sales tax on services withholding Regulation 2020.
