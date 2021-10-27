People urged to donate blood for affected persons

PESHAWAR: The Frontier Foundation Haematology Services Chairman Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem has asked the people to donate more and more blood to save the lives of rising number of dengue patients.

“The dengue disease is fast spreading in the prevailing situation and it is our religious and moral obligation to help the affected patients by donating blood to save their lives,” he told the participants of an emergency meeting here. He said the dengue patients much needed platelets, or thrombocytes to save their precious lives.

Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem added that people should come forward to donate more blood for the dengue patients as well as for the children suffering from thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related disorders.

Briefing the participants, Frontier Foundation Administrator Dr Fakhar Zaman said that a normal human being had 1,50, 000 platelets count but the count goes down slowly in a dengue patient.