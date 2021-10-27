Upcoming LG polls: PM authorises KP CM to prepare party strategy

NOWSHERA: Prime Minister Imran Khan has authorized KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to take all decisions for ensuring the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) victory in the upcoming local government (LG) elections in the province, sources told The News on Tuesday.

The sources in the ruling party told this correspondent that the PTI regional chapters had been dissolved and KP chief minister named the party’s provincial chief. A political affairs committee of the party has been named which is headed by Mahmood Khan and has KP governor, three federal ministers and a provincial minister as its members.

The decisions were taken recently after a meeting which was attended by the KP chief minister, Governor Shah Farman and three federal and one provincial minister.

“The KP chief minister presided over a party meeting of the political affairs committee of the PTI in Islamabad. In attendance were National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, KP Governor Shah Farman, federal ministers Pervez Khattak, Azam Swati, Murad Saeed and provincial minister Atif Khan,” said a source from the ruling party. The participants discussed in detail the upcoming LG elections in KP slated for December 19 of this year. Later, all the committee members led by Mahmood Khan met the prime minister. The chief minister briefed the prime minister on the political situation in KP and took him into confidence.

It was learnt that the chief minister told the prime minister that he himself had written to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and suggested that Neighbourhood and Village councils elections should be conducted from December 15 to 31 while the Tehsil Nazims election was proposed to be held in March in phases.

Mahmood Khan reportedly told Premier Imran Khan that the ECP issued the schedule for conducting the Neighbourhood, Village and Tehsil Council elections in half of the districts of the province.

When approached, the chief minister confirmed the development to this correspondent and various decisions taken towards that end.

“Yes, I led the party political affairs committee that had met the prime minister in the federal capital. He [Imran Khan] appreciated the efforts the PTI government was taking to strengthen the party in KP and provide relief to the masses through various measures,” said the chief minister.

Mahmood Khan said the prime minister directed him as the party provincial chapter chief and chief minister of the province to lead the party at the district, tehsil and local to launch concerted efforts to take the party message from door-to-door.

Dwelling at the coming LG polls, the chief minister said the Neighbourhood and Village councils elections would be held on a non-party basis but the tehsil nazims would be elected on a party basis. He explained that tehsil nazims would be elected on a one-man vote principle while tehsil council village nazims will be the tehsil council members.