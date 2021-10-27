‘Deaths due to heart diseases alarming in Pakistan’

Islamabad : President Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) Major General (r) Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani Tuesday said the mortality rate of 47 deaths from heart attack in one hour was alarming in Pakistan that would not only increase disease burden rather cost of treatment on national exchequer if it was left unattended.

Addressing the Senior Physician Forum of PANAH, he said heart is an important part of human body, whereas early prevention was essential by adopting simple diet, walking, physical exercise in our routine life, said a media release.

"Sugar Sweetened Beverages are unnecessary, and their consumption should be reduced, which is a one of the major causes of other deadly diseases, including heart ailments," Major General (r) Kayani said.

PANAH General Secretary Sana Ullah Ghumman said that heart diseases were spreading rapidly among adults as well as children and youth.

"One of the main reasons for this is the use of Sugar Sweetened Beverages (SSB), salt and excess fat that is extremely harmful to human health, and we have to avoid it in our daily diet, so that we can stay healthy," he added.

Members of the Senior Physicians Forum said health problems were on the rise and it was possible to reduce them at the same time.

The government should play its role in preventing the diseases caused by sugar sweetened beverages, they said.

The forum was participated by Major General (r) Muhammad Ashraf Khan, Major General (r) Ashur Khan, Lt. General (r) Kamal Akbar, Lt. General (r) Azhar Rashid, Dr. Abdul Qayyum Awan, Prof. Dr. Wajid Ali, Squadron Leader (r) Ghulam Abbas, Col (r) Ijaz Ahmad Rafi, Dr. Imtiaz Ali Chaudhry, Begum Major General (r) Asif Ali Khan, Dr. Zahid Ibrahim, Dr. Asma Qamar, Rukhsana Nazi, Shakila Sabir and many others participated.

During meeting Sana Ullah Ghumman, General Secretary and Director Operations of PANAH, briefed the Senior Physician Forum on the performance of PANAH.