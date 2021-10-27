SA thrash WI after De Kock refuses to take knee

DUBAI: South Africa hammered holders West Indies by eight wickets in a game overshadowed by Proteas star Quinton de Kock’s refusal to take the knee prior to Tuesday’s Twenty20 World Cup clash.

Aiden Markram smashed 51 to lead South Africa’s chase of 144 in an unbeaten 83-run third-wicket stand with Rassie van der Dussen (43) to achieve their target with 10 balls to spare in the Super 12 contest.

South Africa bounced back from their opening loss to Australia, while two-time champions West Indies have lost both their matches.

Cricket South Africa ordered its players to kneel in Dubai and lend their support to the anti-racism movement but De Kock pulled out of the game due to “personal reasons”.

Temba Bavuma’s team took the knee after opting to field first.

Opener Evin Lewis hit 56 in West Indies’ 143-8 as they suffered another heavy loss, having made just 55 in a crushing defeat by England three days ago.

Fast bowler Dwaine Pretorius took three wickets as West Indies again failed to fire after a painstaking 16 off 35 balls from Lendl Simmons at the top of the order.

Skipper Kieron Pollard hit a useful 20-ball 26 before falling to Pretorius, who was on a hat-trick only for Dwayne Bravo to hit a boundary.

After a sedate start, Lewis took the attack to South Africa by smashing boundaries off pace bowler Kagiso Rabada and spinner Markram, who opened the bowling.

The left-handed Lewis reached his 10th T20 fifty with a six before getting out to Keshav Maharaj.

Maharaj struck again with his left-arm spin to send back Nicholas Pooran for 12 and Rabada ended Simmons’ struggle the following over.

West Indies dropped Chris Gayle from three to four in the batting order but the change in position barely helped as the big-hitter fell for 12.

Anrich Nortje bowled the powerful Andre Russell for five and returned economical figures of 1-14 from his four overs of pace.

“After six overs he (Lewis) was there and we wanted to bat a couple more overs without losing wickets,” said Pollard.

“Having said that you are not going to get me here throwing my teammates under the bus. It was a disappointing total batting effort not getting 160 plus.”

Score Board

South Africa won toss

West Indies

L. Simmons b Rabada 16

E. Lewis c Rabada b Maharaj 56

N. Pooran c Miller b Maharaj 12

C. Gayle c Klaasen b Pretorius 12

K. Pollard c van der Dussen b Pretorius 26

A. Russell b Nortje 5

Shimron Hetmyer run out 1

D. Bravo not out 8

H. Walsh c Hendricks b Pretorius 0

A. Hosein not out 0

Extras (lb2, nb1, w4) 7

Total (8 wickets, 20 overs) 143

Did not bat: R. Rampaul

Fall: 1-73 (Lewis), 2-87 (Pooran), 3-89 (Simmons), 4-121 (Gayle), 5-132 (Russell), 6-133 (Hetmyer), 7-137 (Pollard), 8-137 (Walsh)

Bowling: Markram 3-1-22-0 (1w), Rabada 4-0-27-1 (1w, 1nb), Nortje 4-0-14-1, Maharaj 4-0-24-2 (1w), Shamsi 3-0-37-0 (1w), Pretorius 2-0-17-3

South Africa (target 144)

T. Bavuma run out 2

R. Hendricks c Hetmyer b Hosein 39

R. van der Dussen not out 43

A. Markram not out 51

Extras (lb1, w8) 9

Total (2 wickets, 18.2 overs) 144

Fall: 1-4 (Bavuma), 2-61 (Hendricks)

Did not bat: D. Miller, H. Klaasen, D. Pretorius, K. Rabada, K. Maharaj, A. Nortje, T. Shamsi

Bowling: Hosein 4-0-27-1 (3w), Rampaul 3-0-22-0 (1w), Russell 3.2-0-36-0, Walsh 3-0-26-0 (3w), Bravo 4-0-23-0 (1w), Pollard 1-0-9-0

Result: South Africa won by 8 wickets

Man of the Match: A Nortje (SA)

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK), Paul Reiffel (AUS)