Out of touch

There has been a rise in the number of motivational speakers on social media. These speakers have shouldered the responsibility of mitigating the worries of people by lecturing them on how to remain happy amid crippling circumstances. Almost all of these motivational speakers are well-off and have rarely ever experienced miserable economic conditions throughout their lives. However, their target audience is the middle- and lower-middle classes, which have always been stranded in truly harsh economic conditions – some are unable to feed their families. A hungry beggar cannot digest such a delicate lecture on an empty stomach. He only needs a loaf of bread for himself and his family members.

Unfortunately, this notion has been gaining ground. A motivational speaker, clad in a branded suit, is always there to show you a rosy picture of life. None of them have any feasible solution to the plethora of problems people of this country face. None of their suggestions are practical or applicable in real life. It is suggested that instead of showing rosy gardens to the poor, these speakers should use their influence and authority to invite the attention of the current rulers to the problems people face. Once inflation is reduced, happiness is bound to return in the lives of people.

Sajjad Khattak

Attock