Mental health linked to exercise, healthy food

LAHORE:Speakers at a seminar on “Mental Health in Unequal World” Tuesday highlighted increase in mental health diseases especially depression saying exercise and healthy diet was vital for keeping people physically and mentally fit.

The seminar held at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore was jointly organised by the University’s Psychology Department and Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in connection with the Mental Health Day 2021. GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi chaired the seminar.

Dr Aneel Shafi, a noted consultant psychiatrist from Pakistan Institute of Mental Health, said the latest research was about the prevention and treatment of mental health through exercise and healthy food intake. Vice-Chancellor Dr Asghar Zaidi said that diet and lifestyle could affect mental health; people who overeat unhealthy foods and adopt inactive lifestyle were at a higher risk of depression. “Keeping this in view, GCU has increased focus on participation of its students and faculty in sports and co-curricular activities to provide them an active on-campus life,” he added. He said they had also activated tutorial groups; and tutors were assigned as mentors to all students for their career and mental counselling. Punjab Food Authority DG Rafaqat Ali advised students to always study ingredients of any food item before its consumption. The seminar was followed by an on-campus walk to raise awareness about mental health issues.

entrance test tomorrow: GCU Lahore has announced holding special entrance test for students aspiring for intermediate admissions who had earlier missed the test. A GCU spokesperson said that the special test would be held on Thursday (tomorrow), at 10:00 AM for the students who could not appear in entrance test on October 23 and 24. The candidates have been advised to reach the centre at least 15 minutes before the test starts.

UET praised: Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan has started an external institutional performance evaluation (IPE) of all higher educational institutions to improve their academic quality. According to a press released, HEC conducted IPE of University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore. The review panel of six senior academicians and professionals was appointed to review the performance of the university. UET’s Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) Director Prof Dr Amer Aziz, UET Registrar Muhammad Asif and QEC Deputy Director Engr Mureed Abbas welcomed the team. Prof Dr Amer Aziz presented the progress of the university to the review panel. The evaluation continued for three days where different activities, including interactive sessions with faculty, students and heads of the non-teaching staff were carried out. Furthermore, the review panel also visited the selected departments and library. An meeting was also chaired by UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar in which convener of the review panel, Prof Dr Riaz, shared his findings and appreciated the efforts of UET for enhancing quality of education.

Exhibition: The English Literary Society of University of Home Economics (UHE) organised its first exhibition and competition on the theme of “Autumn” inspired by "Ode to Autumn" by John Keats. The main themes explored in the exhibition were the power of nature, the passage of time, and the consolation of beauty.