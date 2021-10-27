Passenger trains fare up by 10pc

LAHORE:Pakistan Railways has announced increase in train fares. According to a spokesperson for Pakistan Railways, the charges of freight trains have been increased by 5 percent and the fare of passenger trains has been increased by 10 percent. According to the spokesperson, a committee was formed to increase the fares of trains. The committee had proposed 15 percent increase in fares, however, the Ministry of Railways did not make the proposed increase.
