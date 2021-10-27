 
Wednesday October 27, 2021
US, Bahrain conduct drone drills in Gulf

By AFP
October 27, 2021

MANAMA: The US and Bahrain navies conducted on Tuesday a joint exercise at sea, launching a series of drills integrating unmanned systems into regional maritime operations.

The US Fifth Fleet, based in Bahrain, announced last month it launched a new task force in the Gulf to rapidly incorporate drones and artificial intelligence into operations, saying Task Force 59 would rely on regional and coalition partnerships.