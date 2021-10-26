Pakistan can’t get out of FATF grey list as long as Imran is PM: Marriyum

LAHORE: PMLN Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has said Pakistan cannot get out of FATF grey list as long as Imran Khan is ruling the country.

In a statement Monday, she said this cannot happen as imposed fascist government was ruling the country. “How can anyone even expect the country to get out of the FATF grey list while opposition leaders were being persecuted in death-row cells under false cases; news media was gagged; censored and oppressed; journalists were harassed, threatened, abducted and shot.

It takes thorough strategising, immaculate policy-making, ability to implement policies, character, focus and devotion to achieve such international feats and Imran had none of them.

Nawaz Sharif, on the other hand, masterfully took Pakistan out of the grey list and into the white list. “Not only that, Nawaz also successfully completed the IMF programme and sent it home,” she added.

The former information minister said with Imran as premier; inflation rate, unemployment and destruction of economy will only get worse. The only way to get out of FATF grey list, to send IMF home, to fix the economy, to end the skyrocketing inflation and uncontainable unemployment was to send Imran Khan home, she concluded.