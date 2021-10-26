First phase of KP LG elections from Dec 19

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Monday, while issuing the schedule for holding local bodies elections in the first phase in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's 17 districts, announced holding the election on Dec 19.

The 17 districts include Malakand, Bajaur, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Nowshera, Kohat, Karak, DI Khan, Bannu, Tank, Haripur, Khyber, Mohmand, Charsadda, Hangu and Lakki Marwat districts.

According to the schedule, the returning officers will issue public notice for filing of nomination papers on November 1, 2021, followed by filing of nomination papers from November 4-8. The list of nominated papers will be published on November 9, whereas the last date for scrutiny of nomination papers by the returning officers is set for November 10-12. Likewise, appeals may be filed against the decision of returning officers rejecting or accepting nomination papers from November 13-16, excluding Sunday.

The appellate courts will have five days to decide these appeals from November 15-19. The revised list of candidates will be issued on November 20 while the last date for withdrawal of candidature and publication of revised list of candidates on November 22.

The nominated candidates will be allotted election symbols on November 23. The polling for voters of tehsil/city councils, village/neighborhood councils to elect their representatives as mayor or chairman of districts will be held on December 19 from 8am to 5pm. The date for consolidation of results is December 24.

Announcing the Election Commission's code of conduct in its notification, it clarified that any person in government service found misusing his official position in any manner in order to influence results of elections will be liable to be proceeded against under the law.

For the district in respect of which, election schedule has been issued, no transfer of posting of government officers or officials, including autonomous bodies/authorities shall be made without prior approval of the commission till the publication of poll results.

It similarly barred the president, prime minister, chief minister, governor, speaker, deputy speaker of any assembly, chairman or deputy chairman of the Senate, federal or provincial ministers or advisors of PM or CM or any public office holder from visiting the local council for announcement of a development scheme, canvassing or campaign in favour of a candidate or party.