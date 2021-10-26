Conspirators wanted to oust me from ministry, says Farogh Naseem

LAHORE: Federal Law Minister Dr Farogh Naseem said on Monday conspirators wanted to oust him from the ministry and he too had made up his mind but the captain, referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan, stopped him from stepping down.

Addressing a lawyers' convention organized by the Insaf Lawyers Forum (ILF), headed by Chaudhry Ishtiaq A Khan, the minister quoted PM Khan as having said to him, "You are the captain's choice." He added that he had received uncountable requests for favors during his three-year tenure in the law ministry, but he had never compromised on merit. Naseem recalled that important reforms to the Civil Procedure Code had been introduced by his ministry that were appreciated by the foreign experts as well, adding, “If the new reforms are implemented word for word, the civil litigation will not be delayed for more than a year, which usually takes several generations to decide.”

He claimed that more than 100,000 cases had been disposed of in the country during the last three years. "I have created the system and now it is up to you to implement it," he told the lawyers.

The law minister was of the view that the menace of protracted civil litigation in the country was a real obstacle in the way of foreign investors. Without naming another faction of the ILF, which is led by PTI Senator Ali Zafar, Naseem called the other faction "parachutists", adding, "People know the real and the fake."

He said that PTI lawyers were real ILF and their only agenda was Imran Khan. "Our fight is with lies," he said, urging lawyers not to take any shortcuts in life. Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability Mirza Shehzad Akbar said that an experienced mafia was the biggest obstacle to Imran Khan’s dream of access to justice for all and sundry.

He added that the foundation of PTI was to ensure access to justice, which would not have been possible without the cooperation of lawyers, adding, “People have high expectations from the government on accountability in the country.”

Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib said that powerful people of the country were afraid of accountability after the formation of the PTI government for the first time in history adding that PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz changed her lawyer in every hearing of her case but only delayed the proceedings before the courts.

Senator Ijaz Chaudhry said that Imran Khan was the only leader after Quaid-e-Azam, adding that Imran Khan established him as a leader before he assumed the office of the prime minister.

In a statement to the media, another faction of the ILF said that Prime Minister Khan himself had appointed Barrister Ali Zafar as the Chairman of the forum. It said that PTI Punjab President Ejaz Chaudhry had violated the party's constitution by attending a convention organized by party outsiders.

A statement signed by the Pakistan Chapter General Secretary Shah Faisal and Punjab Chapter General Secretary Muhammad Ahmed Wattoo also accused Senator Ijaz Chaudhry of creating a rift in the PTI and being involved in selling party tickets for all elections.