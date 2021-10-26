To facilitate overseas Pakistanis: Sindh Governor House to have business promotional office

DUBAI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has announced establishing “business promotional office" for the overseas Pakistanis at the Governor's House to facilitate investors in various sectors.

He was addressing the Pakistan business community in Dubai. The Chairman of Cinergie Digital, Imran Chaudhry, arranged the event. Governor Sindh Imran Ismail asked the Pakistani community in Dubai to invest in CPEC and textile besides other projects in the homeland which would bring them better returns than other countries. Ismail said as the business activities in Pakistan are flourishing, it is therefore a golden opportunity to do business in the homeland.

Referring to inflation, the Sindh governor said that it is not only showing an upward trend in Pakistan but also in the whole world, including Dubai, after Covid-19 pandemic. He expressed the hope that the government would soon overcome inflation and other challenges and that the PTI would win the next general elections in 2023.

Appreciating the Pakistan Pavilion of Expo 2020 in Dubai, the governor said that the Pakistan Pavilion had made a splash, and added that the UAE officials have also praised and appreciated it. Ismail said that the Pakistan Pavilion is among the five best pavilions in Dubai Expo 2020.