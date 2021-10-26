ANP stages protests against price hike in KP

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) here on Monday staged protests in various parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against unprecedented price hike and frequent increases in the prices of petroleum products.

The rallies were held on the call of the party leadership. The party workers staged a rally in the provincial metropolis which was led by the local leaders. The protesters chanted slogans against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for what they called failed economic policies which had made life miserable for the people who were finding it difficult to meet their needs. The speakers said the underprivileged and working class were suffering due to the ongoing inflation.

They added that petroleum, flour, sugar, rice, pulses and other food items are going out of the reach of the people. The protesters demanded the government to give relief to the masses by controlling the inflation rate.

MARDAN: The rally was led by ANP district general secretary Haroon Khan, Mardan tehsil president Abass Sani, former district nazim Himayatullah Mayar and others. It started from the party’s district office and changed into a public meeting at Pakistan Chowk.

NOWSHERA: The rallies were staged in various towns in the Nowshera district. The ANP workers registered anger by coming out on roads in Nowshera, Pabbi and Jehangira towns.

The party activists including Jamal Khan Khattak, Engr Hamid Khan and others addressed the protesters. They said the rulers had become unbearable due to their cruel policies and it was time to oust them from the power corridors with public support.

The speakers asked the rulers to step down to pave the way for fresh general elections to install a legitimate government. They said more rallies and meetings would be staged at the district and provincial level in the province to register protest against price hike, unemployment and poor law and order situation in the country.

LANDIKOTAL: The ANP activists in Khyber tribal district staged a rally. ANP district president Shah Hussain Shinwari led the rally, which was attended by local elders and traders as well. The protesters were holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans against the price spiral and joblessness.

Shah Hussain Shinwari said the government had failed to provide relief to citizens. He said the PTI government was not capable of coping with the prevailing situation, adding the protest drive would continue till the ouster of the government.

JAMRUD: The ANP rally was staged in the main bazaar in Jamrud. The participants held banners inscribed with slogans against inflation. ANP local leader Mohammad Omar said the country had never seen such inflation in the past.

He attributed the soaring price hike to the wrong policies of the incumbent government, adding the people were fed up with this government, which had no plan to provide relief to them.

Mohammad Omar said Prime Minister Imran Khan had failed to honour the pledges made with the people during the election campaign. He said that instead of creating jobs, the government had rendered countless people jobless.