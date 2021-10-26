Veena Malik’s case: Court summons witnesses in children custody case

RAWALPINDI. Senior Civil Judge (Family Division), Rawalpindi Raja Faisal Rasheed on Monday summoned all the witnesses in the custody case of children of famous actress Veena Malik. The court directed both Venna Malik and her former husband Asad Khattak to present witnesses and adjourned the case till November 8.

Showbiz celebrity Veena Malik alleged that her ex-husband is blackmailing her, however, Asad Khattak said nobody can stop him from meeting his children. Actress Veena Malik, her two children, seven-year-old Abram Khan and six-year-old Amal Khan and her ex-husband Asad Khattak were present in the court on Monday.

During the media talk, actress Veena Malik said her ex-husband is continuously blackmailing her and demanding the money. The court has already given me the possession of children, she added.

She said the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and Dubai Court have already dismissed all the petitions of her former husband but he is blackmailing her only to get money. She said very soon she will form an NGO for the welfare of women and children.

On the other hand, Asad Khattak said nobody could stop him from meeting his children. He said he met his children after a long time of two and a half years. He said his ex-wife is continuously brainwashing their daughter. But, I will continue to fight in accordance with the law to get the justice, he added.