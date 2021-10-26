A break from misery

This is to thank Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan, and the whole of the Pakistani cricket team for bringing momentary happiness in our lives.

Rising prices of daily use commodities, petrol, electricity, medicines, restrictions and Covid-related deaths have greatly demoralised people, but all of a sudden, the nation has something to rejoice and celebrate -- the great victory of our cricket team against the Indian team. We hope that the team will continue its stellar performance and wish it luck for upcoming matches.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi