A break from misery

This is to thank Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan, and the whole of the Pakistani cricket team for bringing momentary happiness in our lives.
Rising prices of daily use commodities, petrol, electricity, medicines, restrictions and Covid-related deaths have greatly demoralised people, but all of a sudden, the nation has something to rejoice and celebrate -- the great victory of our cricket team against the Indian team. We hope that the team will continue its stellar performance and wish it luck for upcoming matches.
Malik ul Quddoos
Karachi
This concerns the news story, 'Unesco launches report on media development indicators' . It has been pointed out that...
Against his pre-election commitment that when in power he would get rid of the IMF, Imran Khan, since assuming power,...
In the global index of 2021 put out by the World Justice Project, Pakistan fared poorly, with only Afghanistan...
These days, Pakistan is grappling with a myriad of domestic challenges, ranging from high inflation, economic...
This refers to the article ‘Veritable arms of imperialism’ by Raoof Hasan. The tactics of imperialists to...
The Pakistani rupee has once again started declining against the US dollar. Economists say that the rupee’s decline...